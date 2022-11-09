Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeworld News

    US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates: Counting underway, close fight between Democrats and Republicans

    US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates: Counting underway, close fight between Democrats and Republicans

    US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates: Counting underway, close fight between Democrats and Republicans
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Live Updates

    Republican Markwayne Mullin wins election to US Senate in Oklahoma

     

    Republican James Lankford wins reelection to US Senate from Oklahoma

    Republican Kevin Stitt wins reelection for governor in Oklahoma

    Republican Eric Schmitt wins election to US Senate from Missouri

    Republican John Thune wins reelection to US Senate from South Dakota

    Republican US Sena Moran wins reelection in Kansas

    Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the US Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.

    Republican Mike DeWine wins reelection for governor in Ohio

    Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor

    Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor, beating a little-known Democrat who has never held elected office. He defeated Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and US Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither candidate campaigned extensively.

    Republican Phil Scott wins re-election for governor in Vermont

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on the US midterm elections. Catch all the live updates on elections, results, who said what and much more here.

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng