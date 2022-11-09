US Midterm Elections LIVE Updates: Counting underway, close fight between Democrats and Republicans

Republican US Sena Moran wins reelection in Kansas
Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the US Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor
Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor, beating a little-known Democrat who has never held elected office. He defeated Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and US Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither candidate campaigned extensively.