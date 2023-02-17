US looking to ease ties with China, says strategic affairs expert

The recent shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon by the US has further strained relations between the two superpowers. The incident has provoked a strong reaction from China, which has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defence in retaliation.

However, despite this escalation, President Joe Biden has made it clear that he intends to speak to President Xi Jinping about the issue but is not apologetic about the shooting.

According to Brahma Chellaney, a strategic affairs expert, the fact that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggests that the Biden administration is looking to ease tensions with China.

This move is in stark contrast to the US's approach to Russia. This contrast, Chellaney argues, is a sign that Biden is seeking to establish stable relations with China.

Chellaney said the flight of the Chinese spy balloon across the US for four days before it was shot down signifies that a rising China and not a declining Russia possess the biggest threat to America.

Joe Biden is facing a lot of flak at home for having waited four days before ordering the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. In this context, it is significant that Biden has announced that he intends to speak with President Xi Jinping to keep lines of communication open. Also this weekend, Antony Blinken could meet with China’s Wang Yi, so that clearly shows that the Biden administration is seeking to ease tensions with China, Chellaney said.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan resolution has been moved in the US Senate stating that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of India. This comes at a time when India and China continue to be locked in a boundary dispute.

India has made some key announcements to ramp up boundary infrastructure- one, a Rs 4,800 crore scheme to develop infrastructure in border villages, the raising of 7 new ITBP battalions, and has also approved construction of the Shinku La tunnel for all weather connectivity to Ladakh.