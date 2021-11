Nearly 2 years after the COVID-19 concerns prompted the United States to close its borders to international travellers, the country on Monday lifted travel restrictions on specific countries. The US also reopened the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people.

Here are the new travel guidelines for international travellers:

All foreign non-immigrant travellers, 18 and above, must be fully vaccinated.

All non-immigrant travellers will need to provide proof of vaccination and testing before embarking for the United States.

All travellers must be fully vaccinated, have a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test and must comply with all public health measures including masking in the United States.

Airlines will verify vaccination status for all travellers.

Any vaccine certificate, such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covaxin, which includes an FDA authorisation or WHO EUL vaccine will be accepted as proof of travel.

US will accept mix and match in vaccines, as long as they are approved by FDA and WHO

Children under 18 don't need to be vaccinated but need to take a COVID test.

All passengers will be required to submit contact information to airlines before departure to the United States.