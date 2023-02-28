US Government says no definitive conclusion on COVID-19 origin theory

The origin of the pandemic has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and others across the world from more than two year now.
There is no definitive conclusion on the origin of COVID-19 and the US government is still looking at this, the White House has said following an Energy Department report labelling China as the source of the pandemic.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The origin of the pandemic has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and others across the world from more than two year now.
Responding to questions about the report, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said: "The intelligence community and the rest of the government are still looking at this. There's not been a definitive conclusion, so it's difficult for me to say, nor should I feel like I should have to defend press reporting about a possible preliminary indication here.
"What the President (Joe Biden) wants is facts. He wants the whole government designed to go get those facts, and that's what we're doing. And we're just not there yet," he added.
The latest controversy erupted after one of United States most prominent newspapers, The Wall Street Journal, cited a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House saying that Covid-19 most likely emerged from a laboratory leak in China.
According to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, there is a high level of uncertainty in the department's conclusion.
Kirby said that President Biden made finding the origins of COVID a priority right after assuming the office.
"There is not a consensus right now in the US government about exactly how COVID started. There is just not an intelligence community consensus," he said.
Also Read:Indian-American legislator introduces resolution to declare October as Hindu heritage month
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!