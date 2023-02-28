US Government says no definitive conclusion on COVID-19 origin theory

The origin of the pandemic has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and others across the world from more than two year now.

There is no definitive conclusion on the origin of COVID-19 and the US government is still looking at this, the White House has said following an Energy Department report labelling China as the source of the pandemic.

The origin of the pandemic has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and others across the world from more than two year now.

Responding to questions about the report, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said: "The intelligence community and the rest of the government are still looking at this. There's not been a definitive conclusion, so it's difficult for me to say, nor should I feel like I should have to defend press reporting about a possible preliminary indication here.

"What the President (Joe Biden) wants is facts. He wants the whole government designed to go get those facts, and that's what we're doing. And we're just not there yet," he added.

The latest controversy erupted after one of United States most prominent newspapers, The Wall Street Journal, cited a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House saying that Covid-19 most likely emerged from a laboratory leak in China.

According to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, there is a high level of uncertainty in the department's conclusion.

Kirby said that President Biden made finding the origins of COVID a priority right after assuming the office.

"There is not a consensus right now in the US government about exactly how COVID started. There is just not an intelligence community consensus," he said.