US jobless claims rise to highest level in a month, says Labor Department

1 Min Read
The Labor Department said on Thursday that the claims witnessed a rise by 21,000.
US initial jobless benefit claims rose to 2,48,000 in the week ended August 5, the highest level since the week that ended on July 1. The Labor Department said on Thursday that the claims witnessed a rise by 21,000.
In a poll by The Wall Street Journal, Economists had estimated a rise by 5,000 to 2,31,000.
The latest data on US inflation has revealed a modest uptick in the annual rate for July. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to 3.2 percent for the 12 months ending in July, up from the previous month's 3 percent. However, it is slightly below expectations of 3.3 percent.
First Published: Aug 10, 2023 6:53 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more
Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read
RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits
Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy
Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero
Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read