US jobless claim applications soar to highest level in more than a year

Despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to temper the economy and job market to combat inflation, jobless claims for the week ending April 8 rose by 11,000 to a total of 239,000 from the previous week.

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the United States has reached its highest level in over a year, according to the latest data from the Labor Department.

This figure is the highest it has been since January 2022 when 251,000 people filed for unemployment benefits. However, it's worth noting that although the number has increased, it is still relatively low.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 2,250 to 240,000. That’s the most since November of 2021.

The Labor Department has recently introduced a new formula to estimate the number of weekly applications for jobless benefits, which aims to provide more accurate data on seasonal patterns in job losses. This has led to an increase in the weekly tally, as seen in the latest figures.

Applications for unemployment benefits are widely considered to be a reflection of the number of layoffs in the country.

