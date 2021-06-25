US-Iran nuclear talks: Serious differences persist; may rethink approach if no deal in foreseeable future, say officials

Mini

Washington may need to rethink its approach to Iran if the serious differences between the two countries on resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be resolved "in the foreseeable future", a senior US official said on Thursday. The sixth round of indirect talks adjourned on Sunday, two days after hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian judiciary chief who is subject to US sanctions, was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Raisi is due to take office in August.