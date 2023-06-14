India Ideas Summit: US-India will 'seize the moment as world stands at inflection point,' says deputy NSA

US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Jonathan Finer underscored the major areas of India-US partnerships — defence, trade, technology, higher education and clean energy — while speaking at the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit.

In 2022, India-US bilateral trade crossed the $191-billion mark — which is twice the figure in 2014. "Our world stands at an inflection point, the US and India are choosing to work together to seize that moment to create a more prosperous, secure and healthy world," said US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Jonathan Finer at the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit.

Finer highlighted the significance of India-US partnership in the global context in various spheres such as trade, defence, technology, higher education and clean energy.

India and US have regular discussions on developments across the globe and strategise to "cooperate through joint defence exercises, information sharing, logistics networks and interoperable communication systems."

"Our two countries consult regularly to assess regional developments and put in place an architecture to cooperate more closely through joint exercises, information sharing, logistics networks and interoperable communication systems," Finer said about the defence partnership between India and the US.

Areas of focus

Finer added that the US aims to strengthen and collaborate in defence development and production, hence enhancing its major defence partner India's military strength. "We continue to strengthen India's status as major defence partner through defence industrial cooperation that co-develops and co-produces important military capabilities for both of our countries," he said.

The two countries are also working together on clean energy goals as they look forward to decarbonise their economies and focus on deploying clean energy, which is reflected in 2030 climate action and clean energy targets.

“Together, we are pushing each other to develop and deploy innovative solutions that will strengthen climate security, expand peaceful uses of civil nuclear energy and unlock climate finance solutions to mobilise the information, the technologies and the resources we need to create the clean energy economy of the future,” Finer added.

ALSO READ: US pushing India to seal big armed drone deal for PM Modi visit: Sources

He said the US is welcoming new education partnership and taking steps to support the growing demand for travel between the two countries. US visas were issued to a "record" 1.25 lakh Indian students, soon to become the largest student community in the North American country. This was done through an initiative called Mission India.

"(We are looking forward to) a future where our universities are exchanging more students in science and engineering and are doing cutting edge research together in the areas that will define the world economy," the US deputy NSA said.