India Ideas Summit: US-India will 'seize the moment as world stands at inflection point,' says deputy NSA

US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Jonathan Finer underscored the major areas of India-US partnerships — defence, trade, technology, higher education and clean energy — while speaking at the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit.
In 2022, India-US bilateral trade crossed the $191-billion mark — which is twice the figure in 2014. "Our world stands at an inflection point, the US and India are choosing to work together to seize that moment to create a more prosperous, secure and healthy world," said US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Jonathan Finer at the US-India Business Council India Ideas Summit.
Finer highlighted the significance of India-US partnership in the global context in various spheres such as trade, defence, technology, higher education and clean energy.
India and US have regular discussions on developments across the globe and strategise to "cooperate through joint defence exercises, information sharing, logistics networks and interoperable communication systems."