US-India business council meet: Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan discuss bilateral cooperation in emerging tech

Earlier on Tuesday, the trio attended a reception hosted by India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Posting the pictures on Twitter, Sandhu tweeted, "Insightful conversations on building bilateral cooperation in critical & emerging tech"

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met representatives from industry and academia at RoundTable on Critical & Emerging Technologies by US-India Business Council (USIBC). The two sides held detailed discussions on building an India-US trusted partner ecosystem.

ANI citing sources reported that NSA Doval highlighted the need to convert intentions and ideas into actions in a time-bound manner to Jake Sullivan and Gina Raimondo. During the reception, the participants held discussions on building bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging tech. Sharing glimpses of the reception at India House on Twitter.

A unique & special reception in India House! Delighted to host 🇮🇳NSA Ajit Doval, 🇺🇸NSA @JakeSullivan46 Commerce Sec @GinaRaimondo, CEOs frm India & US & leadership of prominent Universities.Insightful conversations on building bilateral cooperation in critical & emerging tech pic.twitter.com/nBdUBllipZ— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) January 31, 2023

The official dialogue between Doval and Sullivan will take place on Tuesday afternoon that will focus on aligning Washington and New Delhi's strategic, commercial and scientific approaches specifically in the field of technology.

Doval arrived in Washington on Tuesday and met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley with the two discussing various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The NSA is accompanied by a high-powered delegation that includes Principal Scientific Adviser, DG of DRDO, ISRO chairman, Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications.

"Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) is the next big milestone in India-US Strategic Partnership with a simple objective to take bilateral cooperation to the next level but specifically in areas of interest to India," ANI quoted an official familiar with the India-US deliberations.

However, officials on both sides remained tightlipped on the details of the ambitious iCET meeting and the expected outcomes to be announced after the conclusion of the meetings at the White House on January 31.

The iCET was first mentioned in a joint statement after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden in Tokyo in May 2022.