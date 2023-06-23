US, India agree to terminate six of the seven disputes at World Trade Organization

India also agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on certain US products including chickpeas, lentils, and other goods, the US Trade Representative's office said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra confirmed the information in a press briefing early Friday. He said six of the disputes have been resolved, while the seventh one remains under discussion.

"The resolution of the WTO dispute has happened between the two governments — the USTR on the US side and the Ministry of Commerce on the India side. Those are technical discussions, based on which the two countries decided that six of the seven disputes stand resolved," he said.