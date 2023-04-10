Breaking News
Tamil Nadu passes Bill banning online gaming despite new IT rules
Going to US for travel and studies will cost more from May 30, check all details here

Going to US for travel and studies will cost more from May 30, check all details here

Going to US for travel and studies will cost more from May 30, check all details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBC Apr 10, 2023 4:09:08 PM IST (Updated)

The Indian students applying for a US visa will now pay nearly Rs 15,150 under the revised fees, which was earlier nearly Rs 13,000.

The United States has increased the processing fees for different categories, including tourist and student visas. According to the US Department of State, the visa processing fees for certain non-immigrant visa applications (NIV) will be increased from $160 to $185. The hike in visa fees will be effective from May 30.

The visa fees will be applicable to those applying for business visas under the B1/B2s and BCCs category, and student visas, exchange visitor visas.
ALSO READ |
Chinese woman working as a dishwasher arrives at work in Bentley
The Indian students applying for US visas will now pay nearly Rs 15,150 under the revised fees, which were earlier nearly Rs 13,000, as per the current exchange rate.
The visa application fee has been increased from $190 to $205 for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories).
Applicants from India applying for a work visa under the defined categories will have to pay Rs 16,700, which was Rs 15,550 earlier.
Also, the Visa fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a speciality occupation (E category) has been increased from the previous $205 to now $315.
ALSO READ | NCERT syllabus row: Everything you need to know
The official statement added that other consular fees are not affected by the fee hike and the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors is also unaffected.
Details of the categories affected by the fee hike:
B1- Business visitors.
B2- Tourists, vacationers and pleasure visitors.
E- Treaty traders and investors.
H- Work visas.
L- Intra company transferees.
O- Foreign nationals HAVING excellent knowledge and abilities in the fields of art, science, education, athletics or business.
P- Performing athlete, artist and entertainer.
Q- International cultural exchange visitors.
R- Religious works.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Apr 10, 2023 3:18 PM IST
Tags

US embassyUS studentsUS visaUS Work Visa

X