Going to US for travel and studies will cost more from May 30, check all details here

The United States has increased the processing fees for different categories, including tourist and student visas. According to the US Department of State, the visa processing fees for certain non-immigrant visa applications (NIV) will be increased from $160 to $185. The hike in visa fees will be effective from May 30.

The visa fees will be applicable to those applying for business visas under the B1/B2s and BCCs category, and student visas, exchange visitor visas.

The Indian students applying for US visas will now pay nearly Rs 15,150 under the revised fees, which were earlier nearly Rs 13,000, as per the current exchange rate.

The visa application fee has been increased from $190 to $205 for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories).

Applicants from India applying for a work visa under the defined categories will have to pay Rs 16,700, which was Rs 15,550 earlier.

Also, the Visa fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a speciality occupation (E category) has been increased from the previous $205 to now $315.

The official statement added that other consular fees are not affected by the fee hike and the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors is also unaffected.

Details of the categories affected by the fee hike:

B1- Business visitors.

B2- Tourists, vacationers and pleasure visitors.

E- Treaty traders and investors.

H- Work visas.

L- Intra company transferees.

O- Foreign nationals HAVING excellent knowledge and abilities in the fields of art, science, education, athletics or business.

P- Performing athlete, artist and entertainer.

Q- International cultural exchange visitors.

R- Religious works.