The United States on Monday slapped new sanctions on Iran’s defense ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons program to support the US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored, which key European allies, as well as Russia and China, reject. Iran said the new US sanctions, which targeted 27 Iranian entities and people in the nuclear, missile and conventional arms sectors, would have no effect and accused the United States of seeking publicity.

The latest sanctions on the oil-exporting nation include a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump targeting those who buy or sell Iran conventional arms that was previously reported by Reuters. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Washington had put new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro under the order, accusing Iran and Venezuela of having worked ”to flout the UN arms embargo” for nearly two years.

Others targeted under different programs include senior Atomic Energy Organization of Iran officials as well as people associated with its liquid propellant ballistic missile organization, Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States – the UN conventional arms embargo is to set to expire on Oct. 18, shortly before the Nov. 3 US election.

”No matter who you are, if you violate the UN arms embargo on Iran, you risk sanctions,” Pompeo told a news conference with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Robert O’Brien, the national security adviser.

The United States, which abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and subsequently restored its own bilateral sanctions, says it triggered a ”snap back,” or resumption, of virtually all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, on Saturday. The other parties to the nuclear deal and most UN Security Council members have said the US move has no legal effect.

”NOTHING NEW”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif brushed aside the announcement as ”nothing new.” ”The United States has exerted all the pressure it could on Iran. It had hoped that these sanctions will bring our people into their knee. It did not,” Zarif, speaking from Tehran, told a virtual meeting of the US Council on Foreign Relations.

Zarif also struck a conciliatory note by repeating that Tehran is ready to exchange prisoners with Washington. Elizabeth Rosenberg, a sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security, said that Monday’s action did not significantly “move the needle,” either in raising pressure on Iran or in punishing those who deal with it. ”The United States has already significantly targeted Iran, and this new action doesn’t … cause much more significant pain,” she said.

It was not clear whether the official meant Iran may have sufficient low-enriched uranium (LEU) for a bomb if it were further purified.

Tehran has gradually breached its central limits in the two years since Trump abandoned the nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says, including on its LEU stockpile and the level of purity to which it was allowed to enrich uranium.

Asked about the US official’s comment, Zarif called his reasoning flawed and denied Iran has any intention of building a bomb because atomic weapons would not make Iran more secure. ”Now we have about 3,000 kg which based on these analysis is enough for three bombs already. So we do not need to wait until the end of the year,” he said. ”But we do not need to build a bomb.”