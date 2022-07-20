US House says yes to same-sex marriage — here are some key Bills it passed recently

The US House of Representatives on July 20 approved a nationwide legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions. The top US court’s had recently overturned Roe v Wade federal abortion access.

The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the US House of Representatives by 267 to 157 votes. However, its prospects are uncertain in the Senate.

ALSO READ | US Congress votes to waive sanctions against India over S-400 missile deal with Russia

In the Democrat-controlled chamber, 47 Republican lawmakers voted for the Bill along with the Democrats. In the 100-member Senate, Democrats have 50 seats and would require 10 Republican votes to bring the measure to the floor.

The Respect for Marriage Act would enable all states in the US to recognise a valid marriage performed in another state, providing protection to same-sex unions and interracial marriages.

Here’s a look at some of the key Bills passed by the US House of Representatives in recent times.

Gun control Bill

In June, the House passed a wide-ranging gun control Bill following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Bill sought not just to raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle, but also to prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The legislation was passed by the House by a vote of 223-204.

Aid for Ukraine

In March, the House approved a massive spending bill of $13.6 billion in US aid to Ukraine under Russian siege.

Defence Act

The US House of Representatives on July 15 passed the annual defence spending Bill, which includes several pro-Taiwan amendments. The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 got 329 votes to 101.

ALSO READ | Indians leave Indian citizenship at the fastest pace in 5 years, US top destination

Abortion access

The US House of Representatives passed two Bills on July 15 to protect access to abortion. This was the chamber’s first legislative attempt to safeguard the procedure after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade the previous month.

The first Bill, called the Women’s Health Protection Act, was passed by a vote of 219-210, while the second Bill, called the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, was passed with 223-205 votes.

ALSO READ | This is how world leaders react to Roe vs Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court

Landmark wildlife conservation Bill