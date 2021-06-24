US House panel yet to vote on data portability bill in Big Tech session

Home

    The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to give antitrust enforcers more money in a lengthy session on Wednesday but had still to vote on four bills aimed at reining in Big Tech. Debate on the portability bill initially focused on whether the legislation was written to ensure it would not affect Microsoft, a long-time Google antagonist.

