    • US House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week

    US House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a meeting on Wednesday to consider sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights, part of an ongoing effort in Congress to address competition with China.

