Fresh registrations for the electronic filing of the US H-1B visa for the fiscal ending March 2022 has started today (March 9). The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a lottery. It is likely that there will be a wage-based selection of requests from next year.

Registration is open till March 25. On March 31, the selected candidates will be notified. From April 1, they can begin filing the applications.

The US issues 85,000 new H-1B visas every year. It benefits Indians and their IT firms to a large extent. The requests surpass the overall visas issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) every year.

The USCIS got around 2.67 lakh registrations last year. Out of this, over 60 per cent were from India. For the first time in 30 years, the immigration agency had to go for a second lottery in 2020, because it did not receive sufficient applications to fill the yearly quota of 85,000 visas. This was on account of the apprehension surrounding COVID-19 and entry limitations to the US as IT firms decided to skip filing fresh requests.

The USCIS declared that the H-1B quota was filled last month. According to IT professionals, business travel is expected to resume in soon. However, with work-from-home becoming the norm, it is uncertain if the 2022 fiscal too would witness a similar trend. Apart from this, this is expected to be the last year where a lottery-based selection would be considered. Instead, a wage-based selection of applications could be used beginning next year.