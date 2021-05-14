  • SENSEX
US fuel supplier Colonial Pipeline paid $5 million in ransom to hackers

Updated : May 14, 2021 06:27:53 IST

Company resumes operations; East Coast was hardest hit due to disruption.
Ransomware attack was carried out by hackers' group DarkSide.
The official FBI and White House policy remains to discourage payment of ransom.
