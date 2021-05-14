US fuel supplier Colonial Pipeline paid $5 million in ransom to hackers Updated : May 14, 2021 06:27:53 IST Company resumes operations; East Coast was hardest hit due to disruption. Ransomware attack was carried out by hackers' group DarkSide. The official FBI and White House policy remains to discourage payment of ransom. Published : May 14, 2021 06:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply