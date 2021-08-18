US freezes Afghan reserves, blocks Taliban access to fund: Report

In a bid to prevent the Taliban from accessing funds, the US government has frozen Afghanistan’s central bank reserves held in US banks, The Washington Post reported.

The decision was taken after US treasury secretary Janet L Yellen held discussions with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets, the report said.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Da Afghan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, held nearly $9.4 billion as reserve as of April 2021, a majority of which is kept outside the country. According to The Washington Post report, much of that is presumed to be held in accounts with the New York Federal Reserve and other American financial institutions.

Though not officially announced, cutting off access to assets could be one of the first embargoes by the US on Afghanistan following the recent Taliban takeover. Being one of the poorest countries in the world, Afghanistan is dependent on financial aid from the US and other countries.

According to the World Bank, nearly 43 percent of the Afghan economy in 2020 represented aid from other countries. The US spends $3 billion per year on the Afghan military, provided the forces are controlled by a civilian government. Another $20 million is given to recruiting women in national security forces. Sanctions on such US aid could deal a death blow on the Afghan economy.

Apart from America, other countries may also impose sanctions on Afghanistan, something that British foreign minister has already suggested. Besides, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has already suspended “financial and other kinds of support to the Afghan government, because there is no government for NATO to support”.

“No money is transferred; no support is provided,” said NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in a press conference recently.