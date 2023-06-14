CNBC TV18
US Fed Meeting Live: Dow Jones falls ahead of central bank's rate decision

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 14, 2023 8:43 PM IST (Updated)
The US Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, June 13, to set its benchmark lending rate for the world's most powerful economy and will announce its decision on Wednesday. International crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after bullish oil demand growth forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC. Also, ahead of the meet outcome, the European markets traded higher, extending gains from the previous session.

US Fed Meeting Updates: Will the US Federal Reserve take a leaf out of the RBI policy book tonight?

The Reserve Bank of India threw a surprise to markets on April 6 by pausing its campaign of rate increases and followed the April decision with another pause last week. Will the US Fed follow RBI's footsteps? It is a decision that will be closely watched by global markets. Read details here.

Jun 14, 2023 9:14 PM

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq rises marginally ahead of central bank's rate decision

After an opening in red, S&P 500 inched marginally higher by 20.53 points, or 0.47%, to 4,389.51 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index advanced by 76.70 points, or 0.57%, to 13,651.54 at 11:24 AM EDT. (8:55 PM IST) 

Jun 14, 2023 8:56 PM

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Dow Jones falls ahead of central bank's rate decision

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), on Wednesday, fell by 0.34 percent, or 117.79 points, to 34,094.33 as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. 

Jun 14, 2023 8:43 PM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's LIVE blog on US Federal Reserve rate decision. The US Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday to set its benchmark lending rate for the world's most powerful economy and will announce its decision on Wednesday.

Jun 14, 2023 8:38 PM
X