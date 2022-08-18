    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    US Federal minutes show more rate hikes after seeing slowing economy

    US Federal minutes show more rate hikes after seeing slowing economy

    US Federal minutes show more rate hikes after seeing slowing economy
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By AP  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Federal Reserve noticed that slower growth could set the stage for inflation to gradually fall to the central bank's 2 percent annual goal, though it remained far above that target.

    Federal Reserve officials saw signs that the US economy was weakening at their last meeting but still called inflation unacceptably high before raising their benchmark interest rate by sizable three-quarters of a point in their drive to slow spiking prices.
    In minutes from their July 26-27 meeting released Wednesday, the policymakers said they expected the US economy to expand in the second half of 2022. But many of them suggested that growth would weaken as higher rates take hold.
    The officials noted that the housing market, consumer spending, business investment and factory production had decelerated after having expanded robustly in 2021.
    Also Read: Massive explosion at Kabul mosque kills at least 20, including prominent cleric
    Slower growth, they noted, could set the stage for inflation to gradually fall to the central bank's 2 percent annual goal, though it remained far above that target.
    In both June and July, the Fed sought to curb high inflation by raising its key rate by unusually large three-quarters of a percentage point twice. At their meeting last month, the policymakers said it might become appropriate at some point to slow the pace of policy rate increases.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)

    Tags

    Federal ReserveUSA

    Previous Article

    US to hold trade talks with Taiwan amid China military drills

    Next Article

    A timeline of Iran-US ties and events that led to 2015 nuclear deal

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng