Fed staff economists no longer forecasting US recession, says Jerome Powell

Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell, said, "Given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession."

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said Fed staff economists no longer foresee a recession after the minutes of the central bank’s March meeting had revealed that the staff economists envisioned a “mild” recession later this year.

Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell, said, "Given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession."

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate f or the 11th time in 17 months, a streak of hikes that are intended to curb inflation but that also carry the risk of going too far and triggering a recession.

The move lifted the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1 percent to 5.3 percent — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous rate hikes, the Fed’s latest move could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages,auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing.

Powell said the central bank has made no decisions about any future rate increases. But he made clear that the fight against inflation isn’t over. "The process of getting inflation down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said.

He stressed that the Fed’s policymakers will assess a range of incoming economic data in determining what action, if any, to take at their next policy meeting.

When the officials last met in June, they signaled that they expected to raise rates twice more. By the time they meet again September 19-20, Powell noted Wednesday, they will have much more data in hand: Two more inflation reports, two reports on hiring and unemployment and updated figures on consumer spending and wages.

Though inflation has eased to its slowest pace in two years, Wednesday’s hike reflects the concern of Fed officials that the economy is still growing too fast for inflation to fall back to their 2% target.

With consumer confidence reaching its highest level in two years, Americans keep spending — crowding airplanes, traveling overseas and flocking to concerts and movie theaters. Most crucially, businesses keep hiring, with the unemployment rate still near half-century lows.

In a statement, the Fed said the economy “has been expanding at a moderate pace,” a slight upgrade from its assessment in June.

Hiring has remained healthy, with employers having added 209,000 jobs in June, with the jobless rate reaching an ultra-low 3.6%. That’s about where it was when the Fed began raising rates in March 2022 — a sign of economic resilience that almost no one had foreseen.