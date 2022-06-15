US Fed hikes interest rate by 75 bps to 1.75%, the biggest hike in 28 years

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points or 0.75 percentage points, the biggest hike in 28 years.

Individual members of the Fed expect the benchmark rate will end in 2022 at 3.4 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher from its March estimate. Fed officials also cut their outlook for 2022's economic growth. They now predict a 1.7 percent gain in GDP, down from 2.8 percent in March.

The S&P 500 is up 1.1 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 1.8 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has added more than 200 points. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 3.398 percent, down about 8 basis points. One basis point is equal to 0.01 percent.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)