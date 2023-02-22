US Embassy in London locked down amid security alert

Tweeting that they were "back to normal business operations", the US Embassy London explained that local authorities had investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy.

The US Embassy in London was locked down and staffers evacuated on Monday morning after an alarm went off amid an ongoing security alert. Those trapped inside were told to duck and move away from windows.

Tweeting that they were "back to normal business operations", the US Embassy London explained that local authorities had investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy.

"Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time," they said on Twitter at 4:34pm IST.

The Embassy of the United States of America in London is the largest American embassy in Western Europe.

Per social media reports, the situation was "ongoing" as of 3:46 pm IST.

Numerous photos and videos posted on social media depict individuals inside the building crouching or sitting on the ground, away from the windows. Parents with babies and young children can also be seen taking precautions.

Reports on social media also suggest that there were a lot of armed police who were shouting and patrolling the building with dogs. Some officers carrying automatic assault rifles were seen inside talking with G4S security guards.

Alice Ford on Twitter posted a picture of sniffer dogs and "lots of armed police shouting" outside the US Embassy in London.

Several people who were inside the building posted on Twitter about the situation. One person who was inside the building at the time was told to "clear the area."

Aro Korol wrote: "Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing." He tweeted, "It's over," after an hour from his original tweet.

A video shared by Korol also shows people standing against a wall inside the embassy, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Roshan Kar, another individual present at the US Embassy in London during the security alert, reported on Twitter: "Situation ongoing at US Embassy London. Told us to stay away from the windows..."

On Twitter, Kelly Betts, another person who was waiting in line inside the building, stated that she was instructed to "move away" but was still uncertain about the situation's details.

The Metropolitan Police had told Express.co.uk at 11:02 am GMT that it was a "false alarm."