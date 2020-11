The US will conclude its 59th quadrennial on November 3, 2020, one of the most unconventional US presidential races ever owing to the ongoing pandemic as a number of people are opting for postal votes. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the leading candidates from Democrats and Republicans respectively.

However, the president in the US is not decided by who wins the most votes but electoral colleges in individual states determine the outcome.

So, what is an Electoral College?

Electoral College refers to the group of presidential electors formed every four years for the sole purpose of electing the president and vice president of the United States.

US voters are basically voting for presidential electors on the general ballot. |Then these electors vote for the president and vice president of the US. The electors represent each of the US' 50 states.

In total there are 538 electors, which corresponds to the number of US representatives (435) plus the number of US Senators (100) plus three additional electors for the capital city Washington DC.

In order to win, a presidential candidate needs 270 or more electoral college votes.

Under the ‘winner takes all’ practice, the party winning the popular vote – even by a narrow margin – gets the entire slate of electors, except in Maine and Nebraska as they have a district system of allocating electors.

Therefore it makes no difference if one wins a state by 50.1 percent or by 80 percent of the vote. The presidential nominee will receive the same number of electoral votes.

How and why was it created?

The process of using electors comes from the Constitution. It was a compromise between a popular vote by citizens and a vote in Congress. It was born at the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

However, the term “electoral college” does not appear in the Constitution. Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment refer to “electors,” but not to the “electoral college.”

Founders believed that a person could influence voters in favour and hence created the electoral college to form a buffer between the population and the selection of a President.

They also believed that the electors would be able to ensure that only a person becomes President.

Initially, electors cast votes for candidates without designating whether they were voting for president or vice president. However, in 1800, when Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr each received 73 electoral votes, it took the House 36 votes before the tie was broken and Jefferson took office as president and Burr became the vice president.

Then in 1804, the 12th Amendment allowed each party to designate one candidate for president and a separate candidate for vice president.

It was introduced to make sure that electors designate their votes for president and vice president. Also, a tie-breaking system was established in which the House of Representatives breaks a tie on presidential electoral votes and the Senate breaks a tie on vice presidential electoral votes.

