US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Biden prepares for Presidency; Trump pushes for legal challenge

US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates
In Nevada, Biden leads by just over 22,000 votes, 632,558 votes (49.8 percent) to Trump's 609,901 votes (48 percent).
In Pennsylvania, Biden is leading by over 28,00 votes, 3,336,887 votes (49.6 percent) to Trump's 3,308,054 (49.1 percent).
President Trump's latest tweet, flagged by Twitter of course, for misinformation:
"Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor-thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED..."
As per the latest numbers, Joe Biden has been declared the winner in 264 seats, while Trump has 213.
Biden is leading in Pennsylvania (20 seats), Georgia (16 seats) and Nevada (6) – winning the three states will take his tally to 306 seats.
The margins in the three states are about 29,000, 7,000 and 23,000 seats, respectively, as per latest numbers by Fox News.
Confident of their victory in the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have begun working on the task ahead by focusing on two critical areas of public health and economy, both battered by the raging COVID-19 pandemic. According to latest projections, Biden had 264 of the 538 electoral college votes up for grabs. He only requires another six electoral college votes to reach the magical number of 270, to be declared elected as the next US president.
With Biden pulling ahead in several states as counting extended well into the fourth day, legal experts have said the Trump campaign’s efforts is unlikely to yield efforts, given little existing proof of widespread fraud.
The issue of the “illegal votes” pertains to casting of postal ballots, which came in in record numbers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and which had a large Democrat skew.
With the outcome of the US election results in sight, Democrat Joe Biden is preparing to take over as President even as Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, challenging the polling process over “illegal votes”.