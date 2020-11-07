  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market settles higher for fifth straight day
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Biden prepares for Presidency; Trump pushes for legal challenge

Nazim Khan | Published: November 07, 2020 08:03 PM IST

event highlights

With the outcome of the US election results in sight, Democrat Joe Biden is preparing to take over as President even as Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, challenging the polling process over “illegal votes”.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement