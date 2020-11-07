US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Biden prepares for Presidency; Trump pushes for legal challenge

US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

As per the latest numbers, Joe Biden has been declared the winner in 264 seats, while Trump has 213.

Biden is leading in Pennsylvania (20 seats), Georgia (16 seats) and Nevada (6) – winning the three states will take his tally to 306 seats.

The margins in the three states are about 29,000, 7,000 and 23,000 seats, respectively, as per latest numbers by Fox News.