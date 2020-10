Social media platforms Facebook and Twitter are taking all measures to stop the spread of misinformation, which the 2016 US presidential election was reportedly plagued with.

Now that just two weeks are left for the 2020 US election, FB and Twitter have stepped up precautionary measures so that democratic process is intact.

After witnessing a series of events leading to a popular notion that the 2016 elections were rigged with the involvement of Russian operatives and the infamous data breach scandal of Cambridge Analytica, FB and Twitter have vowed to block voting misinformation.

Here's a look at some of the measures taken by the social media platforms:

What has Facebook done to curb misinformation?

Removing inauthentic accounts and networks

Scrutinising policies on content moderation

Unveiling ad database with increased transparency

In 2018 FB launched an elections operations center, which comprises a team that monitors potential democratic process abuses on the network in real-time. According to the company, it has removed more than 120,000 content pieces from Facebook and Instagram for violating voter-interference policies in the US.

In August this year, the company started another campaign to encourage people to vote and promised to remove any content which stated otherwise.

Banning any new political advertisements a week prior to the election.

Taking down new posts with militarised language like "army" or "battle" which can suppress voters.

Temporarily pausing all political ads on the site for a period of time after the polls close tentatively on November 3.

Moreover, Facebook will label content that aims at legitimising the outcome of the election and label content from candidates or campaigns that try to declare victory before results.

Facebook will also remove all accounts of the group QAnon that disseminates information without evidence and claims that Donald Trump is working on a secret mission against a global paedophile ring.

What is Twitter doing to stop fake news ahead of the election?

In October last year, Twitter banned all political ads worldwide and CEO Jack Dorsey said, "While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics."

To combat misinformation, in May 2020, Twitter introduced a new labelling system that grants the platform to flag tweets which seem to be promoting misleading content.

In the last few months, Twitter was involved in a controversy after it labelled Donald Trump's tweets, including those containing claims about mail-in-voting, as potentially misleading. It has also put labels on Trump's tweets for violating its policies for abusive behaviour as well as those regarding manipulated media.