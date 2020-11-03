US Election 2020: Biden and Trump hold last-minute rallies in swing states

While attending the rally in North Carolina, he informed his supporters," Next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country."

Trump’s closing argument featured a list of his personal grievances against government agencies, courts, voting laws, individual journalists, TV hosts and medical experts.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

For his next rally, Trump headed to Scranton in Pennsylvania. This is the city where Trump's opponent Biden lived until the age of 10. In Scranton, the US President was quick to remind his supporters that he won the state in 2016 despite polls suggesting otherwise.

At the rally, Trump lashed out on Biden and said: "Joe Biden is a globalist who spent 47 years outsourcing your jobs, opening your borders and sacrificing American blood and treasure on ridiculous, endless foreign wars most of you have never even heard of.”

Biden's campaign rally for the final day