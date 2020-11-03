  • SENSEX
Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,800
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-September
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months
US Election 2020: Biden and Trump hold last-minute rallies in swing states

Updated : November 03, 2020 05:23 PM IST

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was joined by pop icon Lady Gaga at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
With rallies scheduled in six states on Sunday, the Republican candidate Donald Trump attended four more battleground states on Monday.
