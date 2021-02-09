World US demands immediate and full restoration of the democratically elected government in Myanmar Updated : February 09, 2021 09:29 AM IST The military accused Suu Kyi’s government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Ned Price said the US is taking a very close look at the policy measures that we could potentially enact should the military not change its course. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply