English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsExplained | How a US debt crisis standoff could cause a recession

Explained | How a US debt crisis standoff could cause a recession

Explained | How a US debt crisis standoff could cause a recession
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News May 4, 2023 11:18:12 AM IST (Updated)

Already some corners of the vast market for US debt are feeling a sharp pinch after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said that by early June the government may run short of the money to stay current on its bills

A fight between Republicans and Democrats over the debt limit ceiling could send the US economy into a recession even if the standoff doesn't actually trigger a debt default, analysts say - and a much worse downturn with perhaps 7.5 million people thrown out of work if it does.

Recommended Articles

View All
The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Already some corners of the vast market for US debt are feeling a sharp pinch after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said that by early June the government may run short of the money to stay current on its bills - whether they are payments owed to foreign or domestic investors in Treasuries, federal employees and contractors or Social Security pensioners.
Total government spending on average is about $525 billion a month. A big chunk of that, about $225 billion on average in the first quarter, is deficit spending.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X