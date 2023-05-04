Explained | How a US debt crisis standoff could cause a recession

Already some corners of the vast market for US debt are feeling a sharp pinch after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said that by early June the government may run short of the money to stay current on its bills

A fight between Republicans and Democrats over the debt limit ceiling could send the US economy into a recession even if the standoff doesn't actually trigger a debt default, analysts say - and a much worse downturn with perhaps 7.5 million people thrown out of work if it does.

Already some corners of the vast market for US debt are feeling a sharp pinch after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said that by early June the government may run short of the money to stay current on its bills - whether they are payments owed to foreign or domestic investors in Treasuries, federal employees and contractors or Social Security pensioners.