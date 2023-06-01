English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsUS debt ceiling bill passed in the House, moves to senate days ahead of default deadline

US debt ceiling bill passed in the House, moves to senate days ahead of default deadline

US debt ceiling bill passed in the House, moves to senate days ahead of default deadline
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 7:13:53 AM IST (Updated)

The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the result of a deal reached between McCarthy and President Joe Biden, which essentially hands conservatives several ideological policy victories in exchange for their votes to raise the debt ceiling beyond next year’s presidential election and into 2025.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, or the bill to raise debt limit and cap government spending in the US was passed by a wide margin on late on Wednesday Eastern Time in the House. 314 votes were cast in favour of the bill, while 117 were cast against. The bill will now move to the senate for a vote, just days before Monday's default deadline.

Both Democrats and Republicans voted in support of the bill after days of tense negotiations between both parties who were mainly at loggerheads over curbing government spending among other issues.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said federal funds could dry up in the coming days unless lawmakers raise the borrowing limit before next week.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X