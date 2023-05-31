English
    US debt ceiling bill faces tough path in the house as GOP opposition grows

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 5:37:14 AM IST (Published)

    On Tuesday, a bloc of least 20 conservative Republicans announced they would oppose the compromise deal.

    Two members of the nine Republicans, part of the House Rules Committee said that they would oppose bringing the compromise bill to raise the debt ceiling for a vote. However, it received a swing vote in the form of Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who said that he is inclined to send the bill to the floor.

    “I anticipate voting for this rule,” Massie said about two hours into a marathon committee meeting, noting that this would be contingent on reading the final rule at the end of the meeting.
    The panel’s makeup is heavily skewed toward the party in the majority, 9-4, a setup meant to ensure that legislation does not get held up by a few dissenters siding with the minority.
