US Congressmen Ro Khanna, Michael Waltz to lead delegation to India for PM Modi's Independence Day speech

US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, who co-chair the House India Caucus, are set to lead a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to India. During their visit, they will also be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort on Independence Day, August 15.

In addition to attending the Independence Day address, Khanna and Waltz will explore various facets of Indian society, meeting with leaders from business, technology, government and the Bollywood industry in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The delegation will also pay their respects at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy in Delhi.

Khanna and Waltz are co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers dedicated to bolstering the relationship between the United States and India.

Joining them on this delegation will be Representatives Deborah Ross (NC-D), Kat Cammack (FL-R), Shri Thanedar (MI-D), and Jasmine Crockett (TX-D), along with fellow members of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, Representatives Rich McCormick (GA-R) and Ed Case (HI-D), in New Delhi.

For Khanna, who has represented California since 2017, this visit holds special significance as it connects with his family's history. His grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, was an Indian freedom fighter who stood alongside Mahatma Gandhi and later became a member of India’s inaugural parliament.

"As co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, we take pride in leading this bipartisan delegation to India. Our purpose is to foster discussions about strengthening economic and defence ties between our two nations, which are the oldest and largest democracies. We firmly believe that the US-India relationship will shape the 21st century and play a crucial role in upholding multipolarity in Asia while preventing the dominance of any single power, such as China. It's imperative that we continue progressing and nurturing our partnership based on our shared fundamental values of democracy, freedom of the press and assembly, and human rights. This delegation presents a historic opportunity to enhance collaboration and further our common goals," they jointly expressed.

Earlier this year, Khanna and Waltz orchestrated a landmark US-India Summit on Capitol Hill. The summit featured panels and addresses from government officials, experts, and Indian American leaders from across the United States.