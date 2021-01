Joint session of US Congress on Thursday formally certified victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in November 3 election.

Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.

A joint session of the US Congress presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, made the announcement despite objections from a group of lawmakers.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has finally conceded his defeat, saying he will ensure an orderly transition on January 20.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!," he said in a statement.