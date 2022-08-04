US Coast Guard Day on August 4: History and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

August 4 is celebrated as Coast Guard Day every year in the US. The day is meant to honour the men and women serving in the Coast Guard. The day is especially important for active duty and reserve Coast Guard forces as well as the civilian employees, retirees, auxiliaries, and dependents associated with the force.

History

The US Coast Guard first came about as the United States Revenue Cutter Service or the Revenue Marine in 1790, just 14 years after the US finished its war of independence against the British. The Revenue Marine was established in an act of Congress under the recommendation of then-Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton to enforce US customs and tariffs.

The fledgling nation at the time was looking to shore up its revenue after the brutal war, and import tariffs were the major source of income for the new government. But rampant smuggling was proving to be an issue and the US built ten ocean-going cutters, fast sailing ships, to combat the issue as the US Navy was not yet formed.

The US Coast Guard got its modern name in 1915 after President Woodrow Wilson merged the Revenue Marine with the US Life-Saving Service, to form a single branch of service to save lives and enforce maritime laws.

Around the time of the Second World War, the Coast Guard’s power increased significantly. With the transfer of the Department of Commerce Bureau of Marine Inspection and Navigation to the new service, President Harry S. Truman officially recognised August 4 as Coast Guard Day.

Significance

The US Coast Guard serves a variety of roles for the country. As of 2018, the Coast Guard employed 44,500 active duty personnel, 7,000 reserves, 31,000 auxiliarists and 8,577 civilian personnel. The day is significant internally with several units celebrating the day with family and friends through various events. Several local governments also promote the day with additional events.

