US-China tensions at their worst, could spiral into conflict: Former Australian PM

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who has written about the US-China relations in his recent book, The Avoidable War, said the tensions have the potential of spiraling into conflict.

"As someone who has looked at US-China relationship for the last 40 years, I would say that the state of the relationship now is the worst it has been in half-a-century. China now has become more powerful, China now has a more assertive leader pursuing a more assertive foreign security policy and now the United States since 2017 has been responding with a new doctrine of strategic competition," he said.

Rudd added that the US-China relationship is now sharp strategically, where there is no immediate prospect of conflict and war, but it has moved from being a remote possibility to becoming a much more of a possibility. "This is why markets and everyone else are concerned because suddenly geopolitical risk goes from the margins to the centre," he said.

Talking about China's relations with India, he said that the country is not looking at Line of Actual Control (LAC) de-escalation and it is likely to accelerate efforts to change facts on ground in Ladakh.

"Chinese actions on the India-China border most recently seem to suggest a pattern whereby China has decided to dig in behind the LAC with new infrastructure, new road construction, new airfield construction, etc. So this seems to point in a direction that China is not in the business of de-escalating or withdrawing," Rudd said.

He said there was a clear analogy with the South China Sea and Taiwan to India-China LAC dispute.

“For those reasons it seems to be trended in one direction which we see evidenced in Chinese patterns of behavior in the South China Sea, over Taiwan and the East China Sea which is incrementally changing the circumstances on the ground or on sea as it were. For the long term future never rule out the possibility that Xi Jinping may ultimately decide to play a grand card and say here is a deal on the border in order to rewrite the total geo-strategic map, but that is something which is not supported by the evidence right now,” he added.

He also believes that China still has a lot of military and economic preparations to make before making a move on Taiwan. “China under Xi Jinping is not predisposed towards an attack on Taiwan now. China still has a lot, by way of military preparations, to make and furthermore financial and economic preparations. They have seen the impact of collective economic and financial sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Therefore in my judgment we are more likely to see the possibility of a Chinese initiative militarily against Taiwan in the late 20s and early 30s," he said, adding that it does not rule out the possibility of conflict by accident between now and then through a major incident occurring.