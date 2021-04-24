  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

US Chamber of Commerce appeals Biden admin to release covid-19 vaccines to allies

Updated : April 24, 2021 12:11:41 IST

US Chamber of Commerce has requested US authorities to allow shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine to India, Brazil and other nations
Restriction imposed by US impacts the Serum Institute of India’s efforts to accelerate vaccine production
India presently faces an acute vaccine shortage
US Chamber of Commerce appeals Biden admin to release covid-19 vaccines to allies
Published : April 24, 2021 12:11 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

HCL Tech Q4 net dips 6.1% to Rs 2,962 crore; Co to give special interim dividend of Rs 10/ share

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement