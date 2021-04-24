US Chamber of Commerce appeals Biden admin to release covid-19 vaccines to allies

The US Chamber of Commerce called on the US authorities to distribute US vaccines to international partners as the COVID-19 pandemic inflicts a heavy toll across the world.

The US Chamber strongly encourages the administration to release the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage - as well as other life-saving support - for shipment to India, Brazil, and other nations hard-hit by the pandemic, said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce in a statement on Friday.

These vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, as it’s estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to vaccinate every American, said Brilliant, adding that this gesture “would affirm the US leadership, including in initiatives such as COVAX, and as we work with partners around the globe because no one is safe from the pandemic until we are all safe from it”.

Meanwhile, experts at Carnegie India have also called on the US for the relaxation in the prioritization measures and products that fall under the purview of the US Defense Production Act (DPA), thus impacting the Serum Institute of India’s efforts to produce vaccines for both the Indian and global markets.

“To arrest this crisis, there is an equally urgent need to accelerate India’s vaccine drive. India, as is well known, is one of the world’s largest producers of COVID-19 vaccines. “Made-in-India” vaccines have been delivered—by way of aid and under commercial contract—to ninety-five countries across the globe. From Argentina to Bangladesh and El Salvador to Sierra Leone, India has distributed 66.2 million vaccines to date. However, India is currently facing an acute vaccine shortage at home,” Carnegie India said in a statement.

The DPA, a law that was invoked last year giving the US president significant emergency authority to direct domestic industries, may lead to imminent supply constraints of the raw materials crucial for the production of vaccines in India and other parts of the world, according to the experts.

India, currently faced with an acute vaccine shortage, has started a vaccination drive for the millions to turn the tables on the fast-spreading disease of COVID-19. In a record high, India has registered the biggest daily tally of about 3.46 lakh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.