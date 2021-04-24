US Chamber of Commerce appeals Biden admin to release covid-19 vaccines to allies Updated : April 24, 2021 12:11:41 IST US Chamber of Commerce has requested US authorities to allow shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine to India, Brazil and other nations Restriction imposed by US impacts the Serum Institute of India’s efforts to accelerate vaccine production India presently faces an acute vaccine shortage Published : April 24, 2021 12:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply