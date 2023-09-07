CNBC TV18
CDC warns of deadly flesh-eating bacteria spreading along US coastlines

The CDC has issued an alert regarding rising fatal Vibrio vulnificus infections in the US coastal areas, emphasising the need for awareness, prevention and prompt treatment.

Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Sept 7, 2023 10:46:44 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to raise awareness about the recent surge in fatal Vibrio vulnificus (V. vulnificus) infections in the United States. These infections, including both wound and foodborne cases, are increasingly prevalent, particularly in coastal regions with warming sea surface temperatures.

At least 12 people have died due to the bacteria this year, per an Axios report.
Vibrio bacteria, responsible for approximately 80,000 illnesses annually in the US, pose a significant health risk, with V. vulnificus being a particularly dangerous strain. Recent reports indicate that this bacterium is causing severe infections, with a mortality rate of approximately one in five individuals affected.
Symptoms
The most common symptoms of bacterial infection include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. Severe cases are characterized by necrotizing skin and soft tissue infections, often requiring intensive care or surgical intervention.
Causes
Vibrio bacteria are commonly found in coastal waters, including salt and brackish water. Infections typically occur through the consumption of raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters. Additionally, direct contact between open wounds and water contaminated with Vibrio could put individuals at risk.
People with underlying health conditions, including liver disease, diabetes, and compromised immune systems, are at higher risk of V. vulnificus infection.
Prevalence
Rising coastal water temperatures have created a favorable environment for the bacteria to thrive, especially during the summer months. The Gulf of Mexico and the East Coast, in particular, have seen a significant uptick in cases. Several East Coast states, such as Connecticut, New York, and North Carolina, have also reported severe and fatal V. vulnificus infections, many of which were linked to exposure to coastal waters or consumption of seafood.
Prevention
To address this growing concern, healthcare providers are urged to consider V. vulnificus as a potential cause of infection in patients with wounds exposed to coastal waters, especially those at higher risk. The CDC has also advised that:
  • Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial.
  • Laboratories should report suspected cases to public health authorities for further investigation.
    • Treatment
    For those affected by V. vulnificus infections, early treatment is essential. The CDC recommends blood cultures in addition to wound and hemorrhagic bullae cultures if the patient has a a fever, hemorrhagic bullae or signs of sepsis. Bullae are large blisters on the skin that are filled with clear fluid.
    To improve survival skills, the CDC recommends early antibiotic therapy and surgical intervention. Recommended antibiotics include Doxycycline and a third-generation cephalosporin. Severe cases might require aggressive debridement i.e. treating the skin wound, fasciotomy or amputation of the infected limb.
    Public health officials have been encouraged to inform residents and tourists in coastal communities about the dangers of V. vulnificus infections and protective measures. Education, signage, and awareness campaigns are vital to mitigate this emerging public health threat.
    First Published: Sept 7, 2023 10:42 PM IST
