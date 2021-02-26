US carries out airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria: Pentagon Updated : February 26, 2021 07:26 AM IST The strikes, which were first reported by Reuters, appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation. It was not immediately clear what damage was caused and if there were any casualties from the US strike. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply