US-born Mongolian boy named as third highest Buddhist spiritual leader 

An eight-year-old Mongolian boy born in US has been named as the reincarnation of third most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism, the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche. According to a report by The Times on Wednesday (March 22), the boy was pictured with the spiritual leader during the unveiling ceremony held in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on March 8. It was attended by nearly 600 followers.

During the ceremony, the Dalai Lama announced to his followers that they had found the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche of Mongolia. This is a significant event in Tibetan Buddhism as the Dalai Lama, Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, is considered one of the most important spiritual leaders in the tradition.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, 87, currently lives in exile in Dharamshala. He is recognised as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche.

"We have the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoché of Mongolia with us today," Dalai Lama told his followers present at the ceremony.

"His predecessors had a close association with the Krishnacharya lineage of Chakrasamvara. One of them established a monastery in Mongolia dedicated to its practice. So, his being here today is quite auspicious," the Dalai Lama added.

Who is the Mongolian boy?

As per the reports, a child named Aguidai or Achiltai Altannar has been recognised as the reincarnation of the Tibetan Buddhist leader by the Dalai Lama. The child is one of a pair of twin boys and comes from a family with academic and corporate backgrounds, as well as a former parliamentarian grandmother.

The recognition has caused celebrations among Buddhists in Mongolia but has also generated negative reactions from secular nationalists and concern among those worried about potential reactions from neighboring China.

It is not uncommon for Tibetan Buddhist leaders to recognise the reincarnation of other religious figures, and this recognition carries significant weight within the religion. However, such recognitions have often been a point of tension between Tibet and China, as China claims sovereignty over Tibet and seeks to control the recognition of reincarnated leaders.

