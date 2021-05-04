US ban on travellers from India comes into effect Updated : May 04, 2021 12:38:51 IST Certain categories of students, academics, journalists and individuals have been exempted from the ban, according to the US State Department. The WHO has reported that the Republic of India has had more than 18,375,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The new travel restrictions have been imposed for an indefinite period and will require another presidential proclamation to end it. Published : May 04, 2021 12:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply