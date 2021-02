US military airstrikes in eastern Syria killed at least 17, local sources and one medical source said on Friday. The Pentagon has said the strikes were against facilities belonging to Iran-backed militia.

There has been no official comment yet by Syria on the attack.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday directed US military airstrikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to recent rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq. The strikes, which were first reported by Reuters, appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation.