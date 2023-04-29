English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsUS agency takes action against fraud in H 1B visa system, warns applicants

US agency takes action against fraud in H-1B visa system, warns applicants

US agency takes action against fraud in H-1B visa system, warns applicants
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 1:53:32 PM IST (Published)

The USCIS could refer individuals or entities that submitted false attestations to relevant federal law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has stated that the automated selection process used to choose successful H-1B visa applicants has been subject to abuse and fraudulent activity, news agency PTI reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The agency issued a statement warning that extensive investigations have been carried out and applications have been denied and revoked as a result of fraudulent activity in both the FY 2023 and FY 2024 H-1B cap seasons. The USCIS is also in the process of initiating law enforcement referrals for criminal prosecution against those involved in the manipulation of the H-1B visa lottery system.
“The H-1B visa programme is a crucial element of the country's immigration system and economy, and the USCIS is committed to enforcing the law and meeting the evolving demands of the US labour market,” USCIS said in a statement. The agency is working on a forthcoming H-1B modernisation rule, which will aim to bolster the registration process to mitigate the risk of fraud and misuse in the H-1B registration system.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X