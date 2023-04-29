US agency takes action against fraud in H-1B visa system, warns applicants

The USCIS could refer individuals or entities that submitted false attestations to relevant federal law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has stated that the automated selection process used to choose successful H-1B visa applicants has been subject to abuse and fraudulent activity, news agency PTI reported.

The agency issued a statement warning that extensive investigations have been carried out and applications have been denied and revoked as a result of fraudulent activity in both the FY 2023 and FY 2024 H-1B cap seasons. The USCIS is also in the process of initiating law enforcement referrals for criminal prosecution against those involved in the manipulation of the H-1B visa lottery system.

“The H-1B visa programme is a crucial element of the country's immigration system and economy, and the USCIS is committed to enforcing the law and meeting the evolving demands of the US labour market,” USCIS said in a statement. The agency is working on a forthcoming H-1B modernisation rule, which will aim to bolster the registration process to mitigate the risk of fraud and misuse in the H-1B registration system.