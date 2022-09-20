U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

By Reuters

Mini The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” – including Huawei Technologies Co , ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

Also read: Twitter tests new features to expand tweet recommendations