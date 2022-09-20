    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

    U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

    U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

    The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.
    The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.
    In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” – including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
    Also read: Twitter tests new features to expand tweet recommendations
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    chinanational securityTelecom companiesThe United States (US)

    Next Article

    Twitter tests new features to expand tweet recommendations

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng