U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.
In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” – including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
