In a first, UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meets in Mumbai — What's on agenda

The two-day UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) meeting began on Friday at Mumbai's Hotel Taj Palace. This is the first time such a meeting of the UNSC-CTC is being held in India. The meeting focuses on "new and emerging technologies" to counter-terrorism.

As part of the meeting, the Counter-Terrorism Committee will hear from experts on countering the financing of terrorism in the local and regional context, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during the "Soft opening session".

The iconic horseshoe in Mumbai. A rare occasion when the UN Security Council meets outside New York.Informal Briefing of the Counter-Terrorism Committee gets underway.

The meeting focuses on three significant areas: the use of the internet and social media, terrorism financing and new payment mechanism, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), including drones. These three areas play a significant role, as Jaishankar pointed out: "A key aspect of combating terrorism is to effectively curb terror financing."

The forum will provide opportunities to discuss existing and evolving threats, the deployment of new and emerging technology to counter those threats, continuing challenges and good practices, and a range of related human rights and gender considerations.

Member states will be updated on recent developments and the latest evidence-based research regarding the threats posed by terrorist use of new and emerging technologies.

The discussion will be held to identify continuing challenges.

Member states are likely to share "existing good practices in legislative, policy, and regulatory responses, industry activities, public-private partnerships, and

compliance with international human rights law", the concept note read.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the work of the Committee, Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), and their operational partners on countering the use of technologies for terrorist purposes.

Steps taken by member states to institute legal, policy, and operational measures, their efforts to develop and utilise public-private partnerships, self-regulation and other measures implemented by the private sectors will be reviewed.

Discussions will focus on how members can strengthen their engagement and cooperation in countering the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists and their financiers.

About UNSC-CTC meet

The United Nations Security Council ’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) is meeting in India for the first time. The theme of the meeting is ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Apart from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Foreign Secretaries of Gabon and Ghana and junior foreign ministers from UAE and Albania are attending the meeting. The delegation is being be led by Vladimir Voronkov, Under Secretary General, UN Office for Counter Terrorism.

The meeting is open to the wider United Nations membership and other relevant stakeholders — including partner United Nations counter-terrorism bodies; representatives of international, regional and sub-regional organizations; members of the Global Research Network (GRN); civil society organizations (CSOs); private-sector entities, and the media.

'Bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice'

Highlighting the need for bringing "the perpetrators of terrorism to justice", Jaishankar noted that the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 attacks continue to remain protected.

Delivered the Inaugural Address at the 'Informal briefing on combating terrorism financing in local and regional contexts'.

"When it comes to proscribing some of these terrorists, the Security Council has regrettably been unable to act in some cases because of political considerations. This undermines our collective credibility and our collective interests," the minister said.

He further lauded the presence of the stakeholders and said it demonstrates the commitment "that each one of you and your countries and all other stakeholders from various organisations has shown towards combating the common threat of terrorism."