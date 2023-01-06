Explained | The US speaker election deadlock and its implications

As per the Constitution of the United States, the first item on the agenda of a newly elected Congress is to elect the speaker. Until a speaker is elected, the newly elected — or re-elected — representatives cannot be sworn in, and unless they are sworn in, they cannot introduce, debate on, or pass legislation.

Not in 167 has an election to the post of the Speaker of the United States been so hotly contested. Kevin McCarthy, formerly the House Minority Leader, is currently locked in a baffling battle to be elevated to the top post in the legislative branch of the United States government, but has been denied time and again — nine times to be precise — by members of his own conference.

Voting for the speakership — which began on Tuesday — is nine rounds in, and McCarthy has been bleeding votes. The California congressman, after the ninth ballot, had 200 backers. Twenty House Republicans — comprising members of the hardline Freedom Caucus and 2020 election deniers, or both — have backed Byron Donalds of Florida, while each of the 212 Democrats cast their vote in favour of New York's Hakeem Jeffries, who succeeded Nancy Pelosi as the party's leader in the House of Representatives.

This is already the longest election for the speaker's post since 1859, when, over two months, 133 ballots were cast.

A century ago, nine ballots were held before the house speaker was elected and looking at the way the Republicans stand divided — despite a public call for unity from former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump — the century-old record was broken this time around.

Despite the spectacle — Democrats have tweeted that they're breaking out the popcorn to watch this unfold — the election of the speaker is very crucial for the United States government to function. As of right now, the legislative agenda of the US is all but non-existent.

Why does this election matter?

In short, the United States Congress cannot pass any laws until the speaker — and his conference — are duly sworn in.

McCarthy refuses to give up

McCarthy, who has long coveted the speakership, has refused to give up until he is elected to the top post. Despite his outward cool — he was seen slapping the backs of his supports with a wide grin on his face after losing the first ballot — there are signs of his desperation. McCarthy, who coaxed, cajoled and bargained with the 20 hardliners who refuse to back him as they feel he is ideologically unsuitable to the role, has offered more concessions.

The California Republican has signalled that he is open to more demands from the far-right rebels if he reaches the magic number of 218, after losing the ninth round of voting on Thursday and paralysing the Congress for the third consecutive day.

So desperate is McCarthy to be elected speaker that, as per a report in The New York Times, he is even ready to allow himself to be ousted at the whim of a single disgruntled Republican — any single lawmaker can force a snap vote to force him out of the speaker's seat. But no dice.

Currently, the Democrats hold the trump card

The United States Speaker, apart from being the top most lawmaker in the country, is also the second in the line presidential succession, after the vice-president. In the absence of an elected speaker, however, the second in line is the president pro tempore of the Senate, who acts as the chairman of the senate in the absence of the vice president. In this case, it is 72-year-old Washington Senator Patty Murray, who was elected to the post on Tuesday.

For the moment at least, the top five in the line of succession are Democrats — with the secretaries of State, Treasury, and Defense being third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Congress paralysed

But this is inconsequential when compared to the broader implications — if the legislators are not sworn in, they cannot represent their constituents in the House. Important Congressional committees, such as those on foreign affairs, budgetary oversight, etc, cannot be formed. Important bills — including those to fund the running of the country — cannot be passed.

Some representatives who need a security clearance to receive briefings on matters of national security are denied because they are technically not members of the Congress until sworn in.

Democratic Representative Jerrod Nadler — who headed Trump's second impeachment trial, put it best when he told The New York Times this: “If there’s a real emergency, we couldn’t respond .. (the deadlock) is a profound danger to the country as long as it lasts.”