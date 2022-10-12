    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    United States restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women

    United States restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women

    United States restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women
    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    The United States has restricted visas from being issued to current and former members of the Taliban, among other individuals, for repressing women and girls in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.
     
