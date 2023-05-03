Breaking News
Bombay Burmah shares fall 6% on Go First exposure
US expects migrant surge at Texas-Mexico border: All you need to know

May 3, 2023

Here is all you need to know about the expected migrant surge.

The US Department of Defense is planning to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the border with Mexico as it expects a surge of migrants when COVID-era restrictions are lifted next week.

The surge of migrants is expected as Title 42, a policy introduced under President Donald Trump that allowed the government to turn away migrants at the border using COVID-19 pandemic measures will end on May 11.
ALSO READ | US tracks balloon over Pacific, defence department says it is not China's
Though the encounters between US border agents and undocumented immigrants fell this year, the incidents recently increased. According to a report on CNN, there are around 7,000 such incidents daily and are expected to rise dramatically next week.
X