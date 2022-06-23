United Nations Public Service Day 2022: All you need to know

The United Nations Public Service Day is observed every year on June 23. It highlights the importance of public service in the development process and recognises the work of public servants. On this day, governments across the world felicitate public servants who deliver excellent results, and encourage more young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

Significance

The day assumes significance as the public sector of any nation has a critical role to play in improving the lives of people. If the delivery of public welfare schemes is not done fairly and transparently in a country, it loses the potential to realise a better service for its citizens. In prosperous nations, the public sector departments are adopting technology to increase transparency and check corruption. Meanwhile, a weak public sector often becomes an impediment to the development of a nation.

History

On December 20, 2002, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 57/277 to designate June 23 as Public Service Day. The objective of the day is to underline the value of public service, promote and reward innovation in the public sector, and push nations to ensure an effective and responsive public administration. A year later, the United Nations started the UN Public Service Awards.

To mark this day, the UN organises a forum every year where world leaders, ministers, and other senior decision-makers debate on emerging issues and trends. They also discuss good practices, strategies, and innovative approaches for excellence in last-mile public delivery and transforming institutions.

Sustainable Development Goals

Following a review in 2016, the United Nations Public Service Day was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Since then, the United Nations has been taking steps to make sure that government agencies in its member nations are working toward the implementation of the SDGs.

The theme of this year's United Nations Public Service Day is -- “Building back better from COVID-19: Enhancing innovative partnerships to meet the SDGs.”